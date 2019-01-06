Govt finalizes plan to launch ‘Fruits for All’ program in KP

Peshawar

The Khyber Pakthunkhwa Government has finalized an inclusive plan for launching of ‘Fruits for All” program to bolster fruits and horticulture industries in the province. Provincial Minister for Environment, Forests and Wildlife, Syed Ishtiaq Umar told APP on Sunday that strategy for launching of this mega program was finalized and practical work on it will start by end of current month.

“Fruits for All Progam” is aimed at to create awareness about importance of fruits for human’s health, he said. First phase of “Fruits for All Program” would be launched in upcoming spring season from Peshawar, he informed. He said around 1,75,000 fruits plants would be distributed free of cost among farmers, general public and Govt departments in Peshawar. It will be planted in posh areas of Hayatabad, Regi Lalama Township, Defense Colony, University Town and Motorway.

“It is a three years project and later would be expanded to other cities,” he said, adding all stakeholders including agriculturists, foresters, Govt officials, Â general public, NGOs, students, academicians, politicians, growers and LG representatives would be involved to make this program a success. He said surrounding mountains near Peshawar were identified for new plantations that would add beauty of the Walled City besides counterbalancing effects of climate change and global warming in the region.

“Forest Department will carry out special plantation campaigns on barren Basheywali Mountain near Hayatabad Peshawar under Billions Trees Afforstration Project (BTAP) to make it lush green besides making it a tourist resort to attracting foreign and domestic tourists,” he maintained. He said an inclusive strategy has been chalked out under which soil would be thrown and spread on the said mountain before afforestration.—APP

