Govt finalizes plan to address inflation

Provincial parliamentary secretary for information and culture Nadeem Qureshi said on Wednesday that the incumbent government has finalized a comprehensive plan to address issue of inflation.

The government would offer huge subsidy to weak and needy sections of the society and it would help overcoming inflation.

In a statement issued here, Nadeem Qureshi remarked that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was nationwide party.

PTI is a representative party of all provinces. PTI has proved its superiority in almost all provinces. The government, under vibrant leadership of Prime Minister Imran, was heading towards Islamic welfare state. He said, incumbent government introduced mega project of Ehsas Programme to facilitate the poor segment of the society.—APP