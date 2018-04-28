Govt. finalizes Hajj arrangements in Saudi Arabia: Yousaf

Rawalpindi

The government finalized all the arrangements including accommodation, transportation, catering and others in Saudi Arabia for government Hajj scheme 2018 said Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Muhammad Yousuf.

Talking to media after taking oath from the elected members of Central Labour Union Rawalpindi here on Friday he said, due to excellent Hajj arrangements made last year by the government in Saudi Arabia, record number of applications were submitted this year by the citizens for government Hajj scheme 2018. The government has formulated a policy to facilitate the intending hajj pilgrims, he added. The Minister said, the government was taking more steps to ensure better hajj arrangements. Sardar Yousaf to a question informed that the government had fixed 67 percent quota for the government hajj scheme and 33 percent for the private sector.

The Supreme Court in a case gave verdict fixing 60 and 40 percent quota while the government has filed a review petition for additional seven percent government quota. He further said, a quota of 10,000 was fixed for the applicants applying for last three years consecutively and 10,000 for the intending hajj pilgrims of over 80 years. He informed that training of intending hajj pilgrims has also been started. He further said, the government had adopted a transparent policy for 2018 Hajj scheme, adding different committees formed in this regard were approved by federal cabinet. Minister hoped that the Supreme Court would soon give a verdict in Hajj quota review petition. Sardar Yousaf said, all out efforts would be made to facilitate the Hajj pilgrims in Saudi Arabia and best arrangements would be made like last years.

Meanwhile, it is reported that the federal government has allocated a sum of Rs36.050 million for the construction of additional residential block and allied services at Directorate of Hajj, Peshawar for the financial year 2018-19 under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).

According to budgetary document, the estimated cost of the project is Rs51.050 million. While Rs15 million were being spent on the project by June 30, 2018 under current financial year’s PSDP allocations. The rest Rs36.050 million has been allocated for completing the project during the next financial year starting from July 1, 2018.—APP