Govt finalises strategy to build five million houses

ISLAMABAD : The incumbent government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has finalised strategy to build five million houses as Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan is set to announce the details of the project in coming week.

The government has decided to immediately start construction of the houses in parts of the country after which, they will be given to the homeless people on easy installments.

However, the places for construction of the houses have also been inspected.

Earlier, PM Imran Khan had announced to build 10,00,000 houses per year to bring economic revolution.

“We will have to conduct one window operation to construct 50 lac houses,” he said.

The premier asserted that construction of five million houses will be a hallmark of PTI government as we are resolute to give our new generation a safe and healthy environment.

Share on: WhatsApp