Govt files reply in petition seeking release of Aafia

The federal government has filed its comments on a constitutional petition seeking release of Pakistani scientist DrAafiaSiddiqui and directed the lawyer of DrFowzia to file his reply by May 5, 2020.

Previously on April 16, the honorable court had heard the constitutional petition filed by the sister of AafiaSiddiqui, leader of Aafia Movement Pakistan and noted neuro physician DrFowziaSiddiqui and adjourned the hearing to April 24, 2020, as the government side had sought more time to file their comments. On Friday, a division bench of SHC comprising Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Yousuf Ali Sayeed resumed the hearing and the lawyer of the federal government submitted his reply.

The court directed the lawyer of FowziaSiddiqui to file his reply on May 5 and also submit international treaties and law in support of his contention. Later, the court adjourned the hearing till May 05, 2020. DrFowziaSiddiqui in her constitutional petition has prayed to direct the government of Pakistan to seek urgent release of DrAafiaSiddiqui from a US prison on medical grounds.

In her petition filed through Advocate Irfan Aziz, making the federation of Pakistan through Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Principal Secretary Prime Minister House; Ministries of Interior Affairs and Human Rights through their respective secretaries; and Consul General of US Consulate at Karachi respondents, Dr Fowzia Siddiqui maintained that a US Court illegally, unlawfully tried the case of Dr Aafia because Aafia was a Pakistani citizen and she was handed over to USA without any jurisdiction, forcibly and without giving her fair opportunity of trial, and later she was intentionally convicted for 86 years in prison without any justification.and lawful reasons.