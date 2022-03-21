Govt files reference in SC for interpretation of Article 63(A)

Islamabad: The PTI government filed a presidential reference in the Supreme Court of Pakistan for the interpretation of Article 63(A) of the constitution.

The reference was filed by the Attorney General of Pakistan Khalid Jawed Khan on behalf of the President.

While answering a question asked about the nature of the reference, Khalid Jawed Khan said that the reference mainly include questions:

a) Will the dissident MPS be disqualified for life?

b) What would be the significance of the votes polled by those [dissident] MPs?

c) Will the vote of these MPs be counted or not?

On Sunday, Federal Minister and Secretary-General of PTI Asad Umar tweeted that the Supreme Court reference was prepared for the interpretation of Article 63A.

آرٹیکل 63A کی تشریح کے لئے سپریم کورٹ ریفیرینس تیار ہو گیا. کل کورٹ میں پیش کیا جائے گا. انشاءاللہ اس کیس سے پاکستان کی سیاست میں ضمیر بیچ کر لوٹا بننے کا گھناؤنا کاروبار ہمیشہ کے لئے ختم ہو جائے گا، اور ہرام کے پیسے کی سیاست میں اثرو رسوخ میں کمی آئے گی — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) March 20, 2022

Asad Umar hoped that this case would put an end to the heinous business of selling one’s conscience and becoming a looter in Pakistan’s politics forever.

more details are awaited…