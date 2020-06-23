Govt fighting on multiple fronts: Aslam

International economy including Pakistan’s economy has been adversely affected due to corona pandemic and it has speedily spread in Pakistan due to irresponsible behaviours.

It is not possible to impede its spread without public cooperation. Provincial Industries and Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal expressed these views while talking with a delegation of party workers at his camp office. The minister urged that people should not lend their ears on rumours and act upon SOPs issued by the government.

He maintained that the only way out to prevent oneself from coronavirus lies in adhering to precautionary measures. Aslam Iqbal outlined that PTI government is wisely coping up with the challenges of coronavirus and the revival of national economy. He emphasized that the masses have to be saved both from corona pandemic and hunger at the same time.

The minister underscored that granting Rs 56 billion tax relief for promoting small businesses is a mega and commendable step of the government. He deplored that on the one hand the masses are fighting with the dangers of coronavirus while on the other hand opposition is doing politics on the corona pandemic.

He censured that PML-N duped the masses under the garb of making progress and looted the rights of the poor segment of society. He lamented that the corruption committed by PML-N and corona pandemic have put a heavy strain on the national economy and therefore proved detrimental.

The minister condemned that the masses remain deprived of basic facilities owing to the loot and plunder committed by the previous rulers.

He deplored that PTI is fighting a war against corruption and corrupt mafia. He vowed that under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, we will purge the country out corruption once and for all.

He stressed that the defeated and corrupt mafia should not spread despair in the country. He opined that opposition instead of doing politics on coronavirus should stand by the masses in this hour of distress and agony.

Aslam exhorted that every segment of the society will have to play its proactive role in order to cope up with the massive corona challenge. Aslam Iqbal urged the masses to change their lifestyles and incorporate precautionary measures as part of their lives.