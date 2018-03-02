Govt farms must lead farming community: Official

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Muhammad Mahmood, Secretary Agriculture Punjab has said that agricultural farms managed under adoptive research wing of Agriculture Department needs a paradigm shift. Muhammad Mahmood visited Private & Government agricultural farms at Gojra, Jhang, Faisalabad and Mamon Kanjan.

During his visit, he said that Government agricultural farms should be managed to reflect a role model for rest of the farming community so they can learn about latest production technology/ techniques from here.

Secretary Agriculture Punjab directed to cultivate high value crops on these farms so that farming community will learn about this profitable farming and transform from traditional agricultural practices to high value agriculture (HVA).

He further said that government agricultural farms comprised of thousands acre land in Punjab so need of time is to manage with aim to improve living standard of the people through increased farm income.

Mahmood also directed to administer latest irrigation system on these farms so that water efficiency could be enhanced and also to cultivate there fruits and vegetables whose demand is rapidly increasing worldwide. Secretary Agriculture also directed to cultivate crops according to climate zone and keep in view profitability of farming community.

For this purpose, agricultural farms has to prepared sustainable and climate change resilience projects focusing on the development of climate-resilient varieties of crop and crop improvement through better practices and agronomic interventions.