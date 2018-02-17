Govt farms should be managed properly: Mahmood

Rawalpindi

Muhammad Mahmood, Secretary Agriculture Punjab during his visit of different agricultural farms has said that agricultural farm should be seen as role model farm and to translate this dream into reality all relevant officers and staff should work hard.

Government agricultural farms should be a role model for rest of the farming community so they can learn about latest production technology from here.

Secretary Agriculture Punjab further directed to cultivate high value crops on these farms and also administer latest irrigation system on these farms so that water efficiency could be enhanced. During his visit Dr. Abid Mahmood, DGA(Research), Malik Muhammad Akram, DGA(Water Management), Syed Zafaryaab Haider, DGA(Ext & AR), Dr.Qurban, DGA (Field) and Mr. Khalid Mahmood were also accompanied him. On this occasion, Mahmood directed to level agricultural land under government farms with laser land leveller.—PR