Govt fails to begin journey towards State of Madina: Siraj

Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan, Senator Sirajul Haq has said that the month of Rabiul Awwal had passed but the government had not even begun its journey towards the state of Madina.

Addressing ‘Tahafuz e Namoos e Risalat’ conference at Faisalabad on Friday, Sirajul Haq said that the government had levied Sin Tax contrary to the Islamic philosophy and the ruling party MNAs had staged a walk out over a bill seeking ban on liquor. He said this was a mockery of the Pakistan ideology and the government seemed to have forgotten that it had promised to make the country an Islamic state.

The JI chief said the federal cabinet held a marathon meeting spread over nine hours at which all the ministers were declared pass while the nation had failed.

He said the government’ result of one hundred days had surpassed the result of the Oxford university and the ministers were overjoyed over getting hundred per cent marks while the masses were ready to embrace death because of price hike and unemployment. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had brought a tsunami of price spiral, he added.

Sirajul Haq said, ‘it is not a government, but is a group of people with heterogeneous ideas which has got together to protect their interests.

