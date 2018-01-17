Govt fails at every fora: Siraj

JI confirms participation in PAT-led Mall Road protest

Lahore

Ameer, Jamaat-e-Islami, Pakistan, Senator Sirajul Haq, has said that the PML-N government was a complete failure on all fronts and ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif who had been wielding all the powers, was responsible for that. Talking to the media after the opening session of the JI central Shoora at Mansoroa, he said that the elections according to the schedule were the only way to steer the country out of the present uncertain situation.

Sirajul Haq said that Nawaz Sharif had not appointed a full time Foreign Minister for over four years and instead kept the foreign portfolio with himself. As such, he was to be blamed for the government’s failure to have good relations with the neighbouring countries. He said that the ousted Premier came into power for many times but failed to put any of the state institutions in order. He said that the PML-N government was on its way out. Therefore, it should not take any major decision such as of the privatization of the PIA.

The JI chief said that the rulers’ blind slavery of the US resulted in the martyrdom of thousand citizens including the armed forces, and the country suffered financial loss to the tune of 130 billion dollars but the US was still issuing threat s to the country. He said that the JI stood with the PAT Chairman Dr Tahirul Qadri for the grant of justice to the 14 PAT workers killed in Model Town and a high level JI delegation would join the PAT protest on Jan. 17. He said it was a matter of shame that the killers of fourteen citizens at Model Town were not traced nor any FIR was registered against them.

NNI Adds: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Sirajul Haq has confirmed participation in Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) led protest of the opposition starting from Wednesday against the government of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) over alleged injustice in Model Town tragedy. While addressing the media in Lahore, JI chief said that free and fair elections and accountability of lawmakers are necessary. He confirmed that the political front is going to support PAT, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) among opposition parties in their protest against the ruling PML-N.

The opposition parties are to hold a demonstration outside Punjab Assembly, blocking Shahrah-e-Quaid-e-Azam also known as Mall Road, starting from tomorrow. JI chief said that free and fair elections and accountability of the influential lot would bring prosperity in Pakistan. While talking about Zainab murder case, Haq demanded an exemplary punishment for the rapist who murderer seven-year-old girl in Kasur last week. JI chief also talked about United States (US) president Donald Trump’s anti-Pakistan moves and said that the anti-Pakistan remarks are failures of Pakistan’s foreign policy. He added that the government of PML-N has failed on every front.—Agencies