Govt failed on all fronts contrary to its claims: Baloch

Secretary General (SG) Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Liaqat Baloch has said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government failed on all on fronts contrary to its tall claims.

Talking to various delegations which called on him here on Thursday, Liaqat Baloch said that during the 110 days of the PTI government, there had been a rise in unemployment, prices of electricity and gas while the taxes on utilities had been enhanced which had added to the problems of the general public.

He said, the plight of the growers of sugarcane, wheat and rice had worsened but the federal and the provincial governments remained unmoved.

The JI Secretary General underscored the need of a uniform education system all over the country to promote national unity and harmony. He also demanded implementation of the Supreme Court decision in regard to the introduction of Urdu as official language.—INP

