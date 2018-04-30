Govt facilitating farming community: Bosan

Multan

Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Sikandar Hayat Bosan has said that the government is taking all possible steps to facilitate the farming community.

Talking to party workers here Sunday, he said that agriculture sector is at top of priority list of the government. Many measures including withdrawal of duty on agriculture machinery have been introduced in the recently presented budget 2018-19. Similarly, the government also provided relief in livestock sector.

He said that those who were trying to create differences between the government and farmers were not well-wishers of the country. “We want to resolve issues of farmers at gross-roots level.”

He also conducted a khuli kutcheri (open court) and issued certain instruction for addressing the problems of the people.

Sikandar Bosan hoped that masses would vote the PML-N in the coming general elections as the incumbent government had tried its best to offer maximum relief to people.—APP