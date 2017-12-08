Govt to facilitate overseas Pakistanis to invest in real estate sector

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Revenue Mr. Haroon Akhtar Khan has said the government is committed to promoting the real estate sector and facilitating the overseas Pakistanis to invest in the country’s real estate sector to boost remittances and maximising revenues.

“The government values the importance of real estate sector for driving the national economy and we are fully committed to providing all possible facilitation and incentives to boost investment in this sector,” he said while talking to a delegation of Federation of Realtors of Pakistan (Real Estate) which met him at FBR House. Major Muhammad Rafique, the President of the Realtors Federation was leading the visiting delegation.

During the meeting, Haroon Akhtar Khan also welcomed a proposal by the Federation for formation of a broad-based committee to prepare recommendations for the development of the real estate sector as well as resolution of any issues arising out of anomalies in valuation, and assured the delegation full support in this regard.