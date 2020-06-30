Govt extends smart lockdown till July 15

Punjab government has issued an extension notification regarding lockdown in Punjab due to the coronavirus.

According to Primary and Secondary Health Punjab, the notification will be effective immediately and will remain in force till July 15.

According to Primary and Secondary Health Care Secretary M Usman, educational institutions, wedding halls, restaurants, parks and cinema halls will remain closed.

Social and religious gatherings, sports activities will not be allowed during lockdown.

All business locations will remain open from Monday till Friday from 9am to 7pm while medical stores, puncture shops, flour mills, tandoors and agricultural workshops will be allowed to remain open 24 hours a day.

Call centers will be allowed to open with 50% staff while inter-district transport will be allowed to operate 24 hours a day. Grocery stores will be allowed to open all week, from 9am to 7pm.

All churches will open for worship only on Sundays from 7am to 5pm.