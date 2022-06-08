Govt extends dialogue offer to Imran on general elections

When polls to be held, matter could be resolved, says Sanaullah

In a bid to reduce political temperature, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday extended a dialogue offer to PTI Chairman Imran Khan to decide a date for the next general elections in the country.

It is pertinent to mention here that Imran Khan says that PTI would not call off its anti-government movement until the date for the next general elections is announced. The incumbent government, however, had earlier ruled out snap polls and said it would complete its tenure.

Contrary to the government’s previous stance, Rana Sanaullah, in an interview with a private TV, advised Imran Khan to sit together and resolve the issues through dialogues.

“Whether elections are to be held in October or later, these things can be resolved,” said Sanaullah.

“PML-N was ready to go for early elections instead of raising the petroleum prices before Imran Khan May 25 ultimatum,” the interior minister said, adding that Khan’s undemocratic behaviour compelled the ruling coalition not to hold early elections on PTI’s demand.

No long march can move forward to Islamabad without the approval of the government or the Supreme Court, the interior minister said.

Criticising the previous PTI government, he said Imran Khan ignored the Opposition during his 3.5 years tenure, and when his government was toppled down Khan says that he does not accept the incumbent coalition government.

“Imran Khan’s name has not been placed on the ECL for now. He has committed crimes and they have the evidence about it. He should be arrested,” said the interior minister.

He maintained that bribes received by Farah Khan (Gogi), a close friend of the former first lady, were being investigated.