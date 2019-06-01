Amraiz Khan

Lahore

Governor Punjab Ch. Muhammad Sarwar along-with Special Economic Advisor Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, State Minister for Revenue Hammad Azhar, Advisor for Trade and Textile and Provincial Finance Minister met with business community at Governor House for almost three hours. Business community told government officials about their problems in detail and also gave suggestions for fiscal budget 2019/20.

Abdul Hafeez Sheikh said that government is increasing tariffs on gas and electricity because of compulsion.

As we cannot achieve our revenue target without it and therefore, cannot make structural changes without it. Government is taking difficult decisions to put the economy back on track. Signing agreement with IMF and implementing their program efficiently will help us to come out of the economic crises.

PTI is committed to provide long term concrete solutions to the prevailing problems instead of taking short term temporary measures. We are expecting to get 2-3 billion dollars from World and Asian development Bank. New taxes and hiked petroleum prices will add more difficulties for the people. But they should not worry as happy days are soon to come. We are deeply committed to bring meaningful progress and prosperity to this country.

Governor Punjab Ch. Muhammad Sarwar met with Special Economic Advisor Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Advisor for Trade and Textile Abdul Razzaq Dawood, Provincial Finance Minister Hasham Jawan Bakht, Provincial Economic Advisor Dr. Salman Shah, Advisor to Finance Ministry Dr. Khaqaan, Aptma Group Leader Gohar Ijaz, famous businessman Iftikhar Malik, President Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry Almaas Haider, famous businessman Khwaja shehzad Nasir and different other businessmen coming from different cities of Punjab in which business community told their problems and also gave suggestions for economic betterment. Government officials assured timely solution of their problems. Dr. Abdul Hafeez Sheikh said he stressed on giving maximum relief to the common people.

He also said that to strengthen the economy of the country long term policies are being formulated instead of temporary ones. Government is taking difficult decisions but they are in the interest of the nation. He said that when government came into power the country was going through very testing times. There are 4 to 5 such clauses in IMF agreements which are in the interest of under privileged sections of Pakistan.

IMF neither talked about NFC nor it is their right talk upon. 216 billion rupees are spared to give subsidy to those who consume electricity less than 300 units. He also said that under the present government, trade deficit has been lowered and foreign reserves have improved. Government has launched Ehsaas Program which will strengthen poor. Government is also focused on bettering good governance.

The Minister said their is no allegation of corruption on the incumbent government. There are three main priorities in the present budget, Firstly providing basic needs to poor people in these tough times, secondly sorting out economic crises and thirdly increasing revenue through tax. He said, government is taking steps to reduce debt burden on poor people and giving them maximum relief.

He said that government will act upon the promises which it made with the business community. It is for the first time that government and business community are on the same page.State Minister for Revenue Hammad Azhar said that FBR needs a lot of reforms.

He said that 57% of the tax collection goes to provinces. Federation however have set revenue target for this fiscal year and will meet this target.