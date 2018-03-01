Govt ensures enhanced female enrollment in schools

Rawalpindi

The education policy of Punjab Government has ensured enhanced female enrollment particularly in public sector schools of the province said Chairman, Punjab Education Foundation (PEF) and Member Punjab Assembly Engineer Qamar ul Islam.

He said, the Punjab Government was giving special attention to the education of girls due to which the enrollment percentage of girls in government schools has improved and even noticed an upward trend in remote areas.

The Chairman said the scholarships of billions of rupees have been given to needy and intelligent students and many of them have completed their education and joined the professional life.—APP