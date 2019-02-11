Govt encouraging Pakistanis to invest in homeland: Bukhari

Observer Report

Bradford

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis & Human Resource Development, Zulfikar Bukhari has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and his team are working for creating an investors-friendly environment in the country.

He was addressing a ceremony organized by Member British Parliament, Naz Shah in Bradford, United Kingdom.

Zulfikar Bukhari urged Pakistani business community to come forward and utilize their skills and resources for the development of their homeland.

He said the incumbent government is encouraging Pakistanis all over the world to invest in their homeland.

Zulfikar Bukhari said the incumbent government’s main focus is to attract overseas Pakistanis and for this purpose, it is introducing a new system of E-visas.

On the occasion, Adviser to Prime Minister listened to the problems of Pakistani community and assured that the government will resolve their issues on priority basis.

