Govt employees salaries hiked by 15 PC: Fawad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday announced a 15 percent increase in salaries of government employees saying that the economy is growing and its positive impact will be transferred to salaried class.

Fawad Chaudhry made the announcement through his Twitter handle after the federal finance ministry shared that government employees from BPS-1 to 19 will be given a disparity allowance from March.

“The employees will get 15 percent disparity allowance on their running basic salary,” it said and added that the provincial governments are also suggested to follow the suit.

Fawad Chaudhry in his message said that after Sehat card, the government has increased salaries by 15 percent. “The economy is growing and God willing salaries will see a further increase in the next one year,” he said.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is making Pakistan an Islamic welfare state and all measures are being taken with regard to fulfilling the agenda.