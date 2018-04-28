Govt employees hail increase in salaries

Employees of the federal government expressed their pleasure over the increase in salaries in the budget for the fiscal year 2018-19.

Employees in different offices were witnessed greeting each other on the increase of salaries. Shabbir Ahmad, an employee of WAPDA while talking to this scribe, said that reduction in taxes on commodities and increase in salaries would surely provide relief to salaried class persons.

He said the step of increasing salaries would also be helpful in raise of living standard of salaried persons. Shahid Mehmood, an employee of the Pakistan Railways said that prices of several products and especially education of children had become unmanageable but this relief by the government would make it a bit easy to manage.

He suggested that fees of private educational institutions should be rationalized and regularized by the government so that extra burden on parents could be eliminated. Khurram Manzoor, a federal government employees expressed his happiness over raise in the salary and said that it is a great gift of the government, adding the servants were already expecting a big relief in the budget and the PMLN government fulfilled the desire of its employees.—APP

