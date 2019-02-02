Govt employees can now take house building advance thrice

Staff Reporter

The federal government has allowed the government employees to take House Building Advance for three times.

According to the policy approved by the government, the federal government employees will be able to take house building advance three times in order to construct their houses.

The employees were previously given the house building advance only twice. The deputy secretary Regulation Wing of Finance Ministry, Syeda Kulsoom has issued the notification in this regard.

The policy only allows those government employees to seek house building advance for the third time who have paid their previous two loans.

According to the policy, the employees can take 70% house building advance for this first time, 20% for the second time while 10% for the third time.

The government employees are happy over the decision and termed it an important step facilitating them.

Earlier, the Senate Standing Committee on Finance had recommended increasing the salaries of government officers by 10%.

A meeting of Senate Standing Committee on Finance was presided over by Senator Farooq H Naik on Thursday where recommendations to increase the salaries of government employees by 10% were made.

During the meeting, Senator Khanzada said that considering the rise in inflation, the salaries of government employees should be increased.

Committee member Ayesha Raza said that there was only relief for investors in the mini budget and not the government employees.

However, the Finance Ministry opposed the suggestion to increase the wages. Finance Ministry Additional Secretary said that the current account deficit does not allow us to increase the salaries and the suggestion to increase salaries should be presented in the next budget.

Share on: WhatsApp