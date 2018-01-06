Govt to eliminate crime, strengthen security situation in industrial estates

Governor of Sindh, Muhammad Zubair here on Friday said security situation is being strengthened in the industrial areas of Karachi with equal attention towards upgrading the existent infrastructure.

Talking to a delegation of SITE Association of Traders and Industrialists, led by its President, Muhammad Javaid Balwani,he said since elimination of power crisis the process of industrialization has been activated in the country.

“It is now upto local industrialists to make optimum of positive developments registered in the country,” he said mentioning that foreign investors are fast approaching and prominent multinational companies (MNCS) are also opening their offices here.

The delegation also included Muhammad Zubair Motiwala, Younus Muhammad Bashir, Saleem Parekh, Asad Nisar, Abdul Rasheed, Saleem Chawla and Muhammad Saleem Naga.

The Governor said presence of MNCs in SITE has also tremendously enhanced its importance and extreme care is being taken to curtail here the criminal activities.

For the purpose, he said CCTVs have been installed which is help eradication of crime.

“Moreover, under the Karachi Package Manghopir Road, adjacent to the SITE Area, is also be rebuilt on most modern lines and pattern with the motive to facilitate the concerned industrialists and members of the business community.

The strip between Manghopir Mazar to Rexer Lines is being constructed anew in two phases with equal attention to replace the underlying sewerage lines and other relevant connections of varied civic facilities, he said.

Reiterating that the government is fully committed to revive industrialization and businesses in the country on strong lines, he said country industrial goods and related opportunities are being promoted through series of road shows and industrial exhibition.

“PML-N Government’s economic policy is business friendly,” he reiterated emphasizing that Karachi the commercial hub of the country holds every potential to emerge as a strong business centre in the world.

There is no dearth of qualified and trained human potential here with equal and easy availability of required environment that may boost industrial growth he said urging business men to support governemnt in its endeavour towards national development.

Siraj Teili on the occasion appreciating efforts being made by the country to restore law and order in the metropolis said this has revived the atmosphere of investment.—APP

Related