Govt efforts for uniform education syllabus lauded

Staff Reporter

While talking to the monthly ijlas of Shura Hamdard former Naval Chief Admiral Iftikhar Ahmed Sirohey and other scholars of Shura Hamdard said that our current government has taken education matter seriously.

It is good that the government is going to uniform syllabus and shaping it under the teachings of Islam. Moreover it is according to the thoughts of Quaid and Iqbal. Hakim Mohammed Said was of the opinion to unite the nation through education and solve all our disputes with its help. It was the main reason and thought behind developing “Madinat-ul-Hikmat”.

Our government is not only working hard to uniform and shape the syllabus but its efforts to unite religious institutions are also remarkable. Topic of Ijlas was “Single National Curriculum-WAHID QOUMI NISAB, TAWQOAAT OR KHADSHAT”. National president Shura Hamdard admired governmental efforts regarding educational reforms which were demanded and stressed several times by think tanks of country.