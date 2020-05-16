Govt easing lockdown for people’s welfare: Chohan

Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan has said that government has decided to open auto industry, shopping malls and public transport across province from Monday.

Talking to media, Chohan said that the decision to ease lockdown has been made keeping in view peoples problems and providing them with relief from long-standing isolation.

The provincial minister went on to say that intensification in lockdown or imposition of curfew add to sufferings of public. “However, stiffening or further relaxing the lockdown is linked with unfolding situation regarding coronavirus contagion in the province”, said Chohan.

Touching upon Coronavirus preventive measures in daily life, Fayyz-ul-Hassan Chohan said that following SOPs may prove a safe and secure way to co-exist with the deadly virus. Moreover, the provincial minister expressed satisfaction over implementation of government specified SOP across the province.

“I hope masses would benefit from the relaxation in lockdown with due regard to precautionary measures and a strict sense of responsibility” concluded Chohan.

The provincial minister went on to say that intensification in lockdown or imposition of curfew add to sufferings of public. “However, stiffening or further relaxing the lockdown is linked with unfolding situation regarding coronavirus contagion in the province”, said Chohan.