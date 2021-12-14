Govt does not realize significance of our work: Elahi

Speaker Punjab Assembly (PA) Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi said that the incumbent government is forgetting the contribution of his party and added that it does not realize the significance of our work.

President Pakistan Muslim League (PML) Kasur and former MPA Waqas Hassan Mokal met the President Pakistan Muslim League – Q (PML-Q). During the meeting the discussion took place on the political scenario of the country.

He went on to add that the consequences of the PTI rule will leave an impact on PML-Q’s standing in public. The government does not identify the contribution of our party whether it was the Senate election or the protests led by Fazlur Rehman the efforts of PML-Q were not acknowledged.

He said that it was PML-Q that recommended including the translation of Holy Quran in FA syllabus. He further said that the law on belief in sanctity and last prophethood of Holy Prophet PBUH in Nikkah Nama and policy of completing Holy Quran till primary grade were suggested by PML-Q.

He said that his party aims to bring success and prosperity to the youth of country. He said that the new building of Punjab Assembly is the heritage of the Punjab and his party believes that the public must be served by the politicians and should be given relief.