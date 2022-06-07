Govt dispels rumours of yet another petrol price increase

The government on Tuesday dispelled rumours that it was considering yet another increase in petrol prices.

“Speculation regarding an increase in the prices of petroleum products is absolutely false. The government has not taken any decision regarding a further increase in petrol and diesel prices,” said Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb.

She urged the media and the public to not pay attention to mere rumours. “There is no shortage of petroleum products in the country. Avoid spreading rumours,” she said.

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail also chimed in to rubbish the rumours. He said that there would be no increase in prices today, adding that there was no plan or summary for this purpose.