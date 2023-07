ISLAMABAD – Federal government has disbursed Rs142 billion to Independent Power Producers (IPPs) under capacity purchase agreements.

Portion of outstanding dues piled up as circular debt has been cleared in accordance with the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) recommendations made in recently signed staff-level agreement for a $3 billion bailout package. This bailout package is subject to approval from the Executive Board of the global lending agency. IMF Executive Board is scheduled to meet on July 12 to evaluate staff level agreement with the Pakistani authorities.

Payment of Rs44.68 billion has been made to coal-fired plants, Rs39.45 to RLNG, Rs20.9 billion to fuel, Rs13.5 billion to gas and Rs11.4 billion to nuclear power plants.

National Power Parks Management Company has been paid R13 billion, Huaneng Shandong R.uyi Energy Rs10b, China Power Hub Generation Company Rs9.21b, National Power Parks Management Company Rs9b, Karachi Nuclear Power Plant-Unit-2 Rs8.75b, Port Qasim Electric Power Company Rs8.317b, Quaid-e-Azam Thermal Power Rs7b, Uch-II Power Rs7b, Lucky Electric Power Company Rs5.5b, Engro Powergen Thar Rs4.3b, Kot Addu Power Company Rs4.25b, Thar Coal Block-1 Power Generation Company Rs3.325b, Attock Gen Limited Rs2.75b, Thar Energy Limited Rs2.72b, Atlas Power Limited Rs2.7b, Karachi Nuclear Power Plant-Unit-3 Rs2.67b, Sapphire Electric Company Rs2.5b, Narowal Energy Rs2.5b, Pak Gen Power Limited Rs2.5b, Foundation Power Company Daharki Rs2.5b, Saif Power Limited Rs2.25b, Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Company Rs2.2b, Liberty Power Tech Limited Rs2.05b, Nishat Power Limited Rs2b, Hub Power Rs2b, Lalpir Power Rs2b, Rousch Pak Power Rs1.75b, Nishat Chunian Rs1.6b, Orient Power Rs1.6b, Halmore Power Rs1.6b, Liberty Daharki Power Rs1.5b, Thal Nova Power Rs1.3b, Uch Power Rs1b, Engro Powergen Qadirpur Rs1b, Kohinoor Energy Rs800 million, Punjab Thermal Power Rs750m, Karot Power Rs631m, Tenaga Generasi Rs600m, Fauji Kabirwala Power Company Rs500m, Gul Ahmed Wind Power Rs400m, Chiniot Power Limited Rs350m, Foundation Wind Energy-I Rs350m, Foundation Wind Energy-II Rs350m, Hydrochina Dawood Power Rs295m, Appolo Solar Development Rs257m, Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (Malakand-III) Rs250m, Crest Energy Rs184m, UEP Wind Power Rs149m, Sachal Energy Development Rs139m, Best Green Energy Rs137m, Laraib Energy Rs125m, Three Gorges Third Wind Farm Rs110m, Star Hydro Power Rs100m, Daral Khwar HPP Rs100m, FFC Energy Rs100m,Yunus Energy Rs100m, Three Gorges Second Wind Farm Rs98m, Artistic Energy Rs75m, JDW Sugar Mills Rs70m, Jhimpir Power Rs50m, Hawa Energy Rs50m, Master Wind Energy Rs50m, Metro Power CompanyRs50m, Quaid E Azam Solar Power Rs50m, Thal Industries Corporation Rs50m, Zephyr Power Rs40m, ACT Wind Rs40m, Zorlu Enerji PakistanRs25m, Three Gorges First Wind Farm Rs25m, Tricon Boston Consulting Corporation Rs25m, Tricon Boston Consulting Corporation Rs25m, Tricon Boston Consulting Corporation Rs25m, RYK Mills Rs20m, Hamza Sugar Mills Rs20m, JDW Sugar Mills Rs20m, Sapphire Wind Power Company Rs15m, Harappa Solar Rs15mand AJ PowerRs10m.