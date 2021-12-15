Govt devises Pakistan’s first ‘bhang’ policy

The Ministry of Science and Technology has formulated Pakistan’s first hemp policy for the cultivation of Bhang for medicinal and industrial use.

Under the National Hemp Policy that has been forwarded to the federal cabinet for approval, a regulatory authority will be set up with one-window operation to facilitate investors.

Science and Technology Minister Shibli Faraz in a statement said that the government has been receiving uncountable applications for the cultivation of hemp leaves. In the first phase, he added 100 firms were given licences for the purpose.

He said the hemp policy has been formulated in consultation with all the stakeholders, including the education, commerce and anti-narcotics ministries.

The minister said boundary walls would be erected around hemp fields and CCTV cameras installed for their monitoring. He pointed out the policy has been devised for the cultivation of medicinal and industrial hemp.

Shibli Faraza expressed the hope that the hemp policy will help cut down on the import of medicines and textile items.In Sept last year, the federal cabinet had green-lighted the issuance of a first licence for medical and industrial use of hemp leaves, locally known as Bhang.