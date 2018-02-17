Govt devises effective strategy to promote furniture industry

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

Minister of State for Industries and Production Arshad Laghari, Friday, inaugurated a three-day Pakistan Lifestyle and Furniture Expo, organized by Furniture Pakistan.

The exhibition will provide young designers and architects to see the market trends and display their own work, improving their professional skills, said a press release issued here.

The event is being attended by diplomats, government bodies leading businessmen, parliamentarians, representatives of Islamabad and Rawalpindi Chambers of Commerce, of Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, furniture industry and foreign delegations.

The government has devised an effective strategy to promote and enhance the compatibility of the furniture industry and craftsmanship of Pakistan in international markets.

The Furniture Pakistan works under Ministry of Industries and Production, which is the major component of the strategy as envisioned by the government.

The basic structure of the company was formulated in 2007-08, it said, adding Pakistan’s wood industry was well developed and captured 95 percent of the country’s total market for furniture.

The country has more than 700 units of wooden furniture with Chinniot meeting 80 percent furniture demand in the country, Gujarat produces world-class furniture, Peshawar, Lahore and Karachi are considered its important centers.

The top 50 furniture brands will showcase their products at the event. Master Foam is the official sponsor of the event, while Master Celeste, Inter wood, Decent Furnishers, Chinese Craftsman, Style and Comfort, Wood Castle, Ikon home and Su casa are the other major exhibitors.

During the exhibition, visitors would be given a special discount up to 30 percent on different item. CEO of Furniture Pakistan Alamgir Chaudhry said Furniture Pakistan was making efforts to develop the furniture sector by capacity building of the workforce, transfer of technology, besides providing advisory services and extended market linkages.