Govt to develop next STPF in consultation with private sector: Pervaiz

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Federal Minister for Commerce Muhammad Pervaiz Malik said that government will develop the next Strategic Trade Policy Framework (STPF) in consultation with the private sector to promote country’s trade and exports.

He said a comprehensive consultative dialogue would be held with private sector to get its input for the next STPF. Pervaiz Malik was talking to a delegation of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) that called on him led by President Sheikh Amir Waheed.

The Commerce Minister appreciated the initiative of ICCI for developing a Charter of Economy and assured that his ministry would fully support such efforts to put Pakistan on the path of sustainable economic growth.

He said government would consider rationalization of taxes on real estate sector so that this important sector could play more effective role in generating economic activities and creating jobs.

He assured that government would give due consideration to all highlighted issues so that business community could be facilitated in promoting business activities.

Speaking at the occasion, Sheikh Amir Waheed, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry highlighted the key issues of business community that needed urgent attention of the government.

He said government should promulgate a balanced rent control act in Islamabad as due to absence of rent act, rent disputes were on the rise in the federal capital.

He said government should establish a new Special Economic Zone in Islamabad to promote industrialization in the region.

He said ICCI was working to develop a Charter of Economy in partnership with SDPI and CIPE and invited him to participate in its deliberation process. He said that exports of Pakistan were on the decline for the last many years and government should develop next STPF after thorough consultation with private sector to turn around the dwindling exports.

He said TDAP’s policies should be reviewed with particular focus on promoting regional trade and identifying new markets for trade promotion.

He said Pakistan has surplus wheat and TDAP should accelerate efforts for sale of Pakistani wheat in potential international markets.

Muhammad Naveed Senior Vice President and Nisar Mirza Vice President ICCI said that women were half of country’s total population and government should focus on developing gender inclusive policies so that women could play more effective role in the economic development of the country.