The Minister for Forests, Fisheries and Environment Bilal Afzal has said that the Green Pakistan project is very important for the economic development of the country in which the Punjab government will play its full role.

He expressed these views in a meeting with the delegation of Pakistan Kisan Etihad in his office.

He said that along with agriculture, fish farming would also be fully promoted, while steps would be taken to establish Punjab Fisheries Development Board and Aquaculture Association.

Bilal Afzal welcomed the suggestions of the participants for the improvement of agriculture and fish farming and assured that research and teaching programs would be started in universities on aquaculture.

The representatives of Kisan Etihad demanded the government to lift the ban on the import of Genetically modified organism (GMO) soybean seeds. “Aqua Excellence Center should be established in Punjab and cheap sources of energy such as solar energy and biogas should be promoted as well.”, they further added. Among others, central Spokesperson of Kisan Etihad Saeed Dogar, CEO of AllTech Islamabad Dr. Shahzad Navid Jadoon, President of Fish Market Lahore Ibad Hussain, Head of AMG Feed Mills Nabil Chaudhry and President of Fish Farmers Union Multan

Chaudhry Salahuddin, were also present in the meeting.