Govt determined to develop backward areas: Firdous Says CM Buzdar striving hard for composite development across province

Amraiz Khan

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday said that backward areas of the province will be brought on a par with developed cities.

“The process of development has been started in under-developed areas and people of these areas will observe fruits of development soon.”

Dr Firdous said that Chief Minister Usman Buzdar is determined for carrying out composite development in the province. “That’s way the CM has announced an historic development package of Rs15 billion for different projects in Rajanpur.” She said

that a university will be set up in Rajanpur while the development package consists of Girls Degree College Rojhan, Trauma Centre in District Headquarters Hospital, Rescue 1122 Centres in Fazilpur and Kot Mithan and last but not the least up-

gradation of Rural Health Centers of Dajal and Fazilpur.

The special assistant to CM said that 34 veterinary clinics would be set up at a cost of Rs300 million whereas sewerage and rehabilitation of drainage system would be completed at a cost of Rs400 million. She said that mother and child hospital, dual

carriageway road from Jampur to Kashmore including construction and repair of other roads, construction of Morang dam and many other important projects will help improve the living standards of the people of Rajanpur.

Dr Firdous said that Rajanpur had been deliberately deprived of the right to development by the previous governments but the Chief Minister Usman Buzdar was working day and night to resolve the problems of the people of such remote areas.

The SACM said that the corrupt political elements rejected by the people failed individually and would fail collectively in the so-called PDM, adding that the open ballot ordinance would further expose the PDM’s self-interest agenda in the Senate

election.

She said that the fake princess who made tall claims to send home the elected Prime Minister Imran Khan failed in her attempts and is now afraid of him. Imran Khan’s government will complete its constitutional term, adding that IK will also be elected as

PM in 2023 elections with the confidence of the people and he will bury the politics of vested interests forever, concluded the SACM.

The Special Assistant also expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of the Provincial Minister for Agriculture Malik Nauman Ahmad Langrial’s father. Dr Firdous offered sincere condolences to the bereaved family and prayed that may

God rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give enough strength to the family to bear this irreparable loss.

