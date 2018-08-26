Govt depts plant 86,400 saplings

Rajanpur

Different government departments have planted 86,400 saplings in line with the ‘Green Pakistan’ campaign in district Rajanpur. According to officials sources, the government departments were given the target of planting five lakh saplings in the district.

Sources said that the traffic police were given target of planting 1,900 saplings, deputy director agriculture 20,000 plants, Public Health 5,000, District Jail 400, Vocational Institute 200, Danish School Fazalpur 6,500, Health Department 23600, Deputy Director Colleges 15,300, Border Military Police 52,600, Local Government 16900, District Officer Water Testing Lab 1500, Wapda 1500, Highways 15000, Canal Department 13000, Livestock Department 10000, Education Department 50,000, District Officer Conservation 1000, District Officer Cooperative 5200, Food Department 1500, TMA Rajanpur 2000, Civil Defence 200, Building Department 500, District Officer Sports 700, District Officer Fisheries 1500, Rescue 1122 Department 700, District Officer Labour 500, Police Department 11000, PRSP 2000, District Officer Population 1200, Forest Department 100,000, National Highways 5000, Executive Engineer Kachhi Canal 5000, Social Welfare 10000, Special Education 1000, and Revenue Department 10000.

However, the departments are working to meet the target within next few days, stated official sources.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp