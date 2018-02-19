Govt depts in Occupied Kashmir major power defaulters

Altaf Hamid Rao.

Mirpur (Ajk)

While the general public especially in the Indian occupied Kashmir valley is punished with massive power cuts, it has been seen that the state power development department has failed to collect the power bills worth crores from the various government departments, says a report reaching here from the line of control Saturday nigt.

The puppet government of occupied Kashmkir on record has said that the defaulters owe the State Power Development Department Rs 1892 crore up to October 2017. “Various government departments and security forces in Jammu region owe Rs 1080.83 cr and Rs 31.24 cr respectively. In Kashmir, the outstanding against various government departments and armed forces is Rs 802 cr, where as in Ladakh, the outstanding amount is Rs 9.68 cr,” the government has said.

The puppet state government recently has also on record said that an amount of Rs 36.16 cr was outstanding against the army, Rs 3.16 cr against BSF and Rs 15.78 cr against CRPF in Kashmir region while as in Ladakh, the army owes Rs 3.57 cr and PHE Rs 2.86 Crore.

The report that the defaulters include Irrigation and Flood Control Department, Public Health Engineering Department, Home Department. Health, Education, industries, CRPF, BSF. The report said.

“Whenever the occupied state is bogged down by extremities of power crisis, the successive governments have blamed the people for non-judicious use of electricity and for non-payment of dues. The power crisis stems from multiple reasons including lopsided power sharing agreements and transmission and distribution losses. But one of the main causes remains the mismanaged affairs of the PDD,” said one of the social activist wished not to be named.

He said that the power woes of Jammu and Kashmir continue follow the routine old story of disappearance during peak seasons. “Ironically as the seat of political power shifts with the bi-annual durbar move from one capital to another, the two regions of the state alternately become deprived of electric power in the seasons it is most needed. While Jammu reels under the hot scorching summers without sufficient power, the Valley is turned into a dark one in the freezing winters. Successive governments have vowed to rectify the problem and improve the power situation and often blamed the poor power supply on the defaulting consumers.” the social activist added.

The report further that the PDD has been warning common people to liquidate balance electricity charges or their installations would be disconnected. “The common people pay as per the agreement but the government is soft towards the industrialists and politicians who are major defaulters of electricity in the state,” the official sources of PDD said.

It is to mention here that for 2013-14, the PDD had set a target of Rs 3344 crore power tariff, it realized only Rs 1700 crore.ration in the services of the PDD department.