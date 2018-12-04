Govt departments’ performance will be improved

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Ahmad Khan Buzdar has all steps are being taken bring improvement in performance of the provincial government departments.

He stated this while talking to a delegation of senior journalists and anchorpersons who called on him in Islamabad on Tuesday.

Sardar Usman Buzdar said that 88 thousand acre of held land has so far been retrieved from the land grabber during anti-encroachment operations across the province.

