Govt denies abolishing Ruet-e-Hilal Committee

Recently reports had surfaced that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had decided to disband the committee across the province.

Dismissing the reports, spokesperson for the ministry said the government had made no such decision regarding disbanding of the committee. “The decision to abolish Ruet-e-Hilal Committee does not fall under a federal ministry,” he added.

Sources in the ministry explained that the move would need consultation with stakeholders. “Abolishing the committee will need legislation through Parliament,” he added. The Ruet-e-Hilal Committee was tasked to announce sighting of the new moon with help from the Pakistan Meteorological Department. It is currently being chaired by Mufti Muneebur Rehman.

It was first set up in 1974 under a resolution passed by the Zulfikar Ali Bhutto-led government in the National Assembly. The committee has been carrying out its functions at federal and district levels. It is pertinent to note that no actual legislation or rules were framed since its establishment. In 2016, a parliamentary panel had questioned the legal status of the committee.—INP

