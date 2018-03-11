Govt delivers more than expectations of people

Gilgit

Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Hafeez Ur Rehman Saturday said Pakistan Muslim league Nawaz in Federal and Gilgit Baltistan performing according to the will of people and delivered more than the expectations of the people. He said this while speaking after groundbreaking ceremony of Air Mix Gas project (LPG) for Gilgit city.

He said that the Air Mix Gas project was my dream for the people of GB because after its completion a revolution will come in the lives of the people. He said that due to this project short falls of energy for the purpose of heating and cooking will come to an end in Gilgit city.

He further stated that it will provide us a safe and clean environment. He said that we are thankful and extend our full obligation to farmer Prime minister of Pakistan Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister Shahid Khakan Abbasi for the early approval of such a great project.

CM Hafeez said that in next face other districts of GB will also get Air mix gas projects. Earlier, General Manager Sui Norther Gas limited Ejaz Chaudhry in his speech said that the total cost of the project is 1.5 billion and it will complete within 10 months. He said that after its completion more than 30 thousands household consumers will take benefits for heating and cooking purpose.—APP