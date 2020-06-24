Govt decides to up petrol, diesel quality to EURO 5 PM directs cabinet members not to issue divisive statements

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The federal government has decided to shift petrol and diesel from EURO 2 to higher-quality EURO 5.

The historical decision was taken in the federal cabinet meeting held Tuesday under the chair of Prime Minister Imran Khan. It was decided to increase the quality of petrol and diesel from EURO 2 to EURO 5. PM Imran Khan approved the plan to make a shift to the higher-quality fuel standards in Pakistan.

PM’s Adviser on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam said that the premier had promised to increase the quality of petrol and it has been fulfilled. He added that petrol will be shifted to EURO 5 from August, whereas, diesel’s standard will be shifted from January 2021. Aslam said that 70 per cent petrol and 40 per cent diesel are being imported and Pakistan will become the first country to shift fuel standards from EURO 2 to EURO 5. He added that only EURO 5 fuel will be available in the smog-hit areas.

Meanwhil,e Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday directed members of the federal cabinet not to issue controversial statement.

The prime minister said this while presiding over a meeting of the federal cabinet on Tuesday. Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar raised the issue of Fawad Chaudhry s statement before the prime minister.

Sources said that PM Imran directed the cabinet members to exercise caution and maintain unity in the talks. The performance of some ministers and advisers also came under discussion in the cabinet meeting.

Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda openly criticized the policies of Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar, Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood and Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Petroleum Division Nadeem Babar and said that people were conspiring from within the cabinet.

“There is a game being played here and we cannot sit silent,” he said.