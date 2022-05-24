Govt decides to stop PTI’s long march

Islamabad: In a major development, the PMLN-led coalition government has decided to stop PTI’s long march toward the capital.

The decision of stopping PTI’s long march toward Islamabad was taken in a political meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the chair in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The meeting of the top political leadership of the PMLN was summoned after police conducted a crackdown in the federal capital and Punjab against PTI’s leaders and workers.

According to PTI sources, around 73 workers were arrested during the crackdown. Police raided the houses of Hammad Azhar, PTI’s former information secretary Farrukh Javed, PTI MPA Sadia Sohail, Mehr Naeemullah Taj, Malik Ishtiaq and Yasir Gillani, Firdous Ashiq Awan, ex-provincial minister Chaudhry Ikhlaq, Tahir Hundli, Usman Dar, Rana Aftab, Kanwar Imran, Mian Zafar, etc.

The development came after Chairman PTI Imran Khan announced the date on Sunday for the long-anticipated march against the incumbent government.

