Govt decides to maintain petrol, diesel prices

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has decided to maintain the prices of petrol and diesel for the rest of the month.

Meanwhile, the prices of kerosene oil and light diesel have been increased.

The prices are revised every 15 days, but they will remain unchanged from March 16 to March 31, said the Petroleum Division.

The government has raised the price of Kerosene oil by Rs3.42 per litre while price of light speed diesel has been increased by Rs2.19.

Here are the fresh prices;

Petrol Rs111.90 per litre

High-speed diesel Rs116.07 per litre

Kerosene oil Rs81.42 per litre

Light diesel Rs83.61 per litre