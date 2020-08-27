Govt decides to keep gas prices unchanged

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The government has decided to keep gas prices unchanged, despite the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority’s (Ogra) decision to reduce gas prices by 6% with effect from July 1.

According to an earlier notification, Ogra had reduced the price of gas for the Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) consumers by 6% and the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) consumers by 5.68%. It had sent the same notification to the petroleum division to determine gas price for each category of consumers under Section 8(3) of the ordinance. The petroleum division was bound to send back its advice to Ogra to notify sale prices of gas within 45 days of decision by Ogra.

“The petroleum division has sent its advice to Ogra to keep gas prices unchanged.