Govt decides to file petition in SC for the interpretation of Article 63-A

Islamabad: With every passing second in the Capital, major developments are taking place before the parliament sits to vote on the no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan. In one such development, the government decided to file a petition in the Supreme Court under Article 186 to seek an interpretation of Article 63-A from the apex court.

The news was made public by Federal Minister for information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry in a tweet after Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a meeting of his members in the PM house.

“The Supreme Court will be asked for its opinion on the legal status of the votes of members of a party when they are explicitly involved in horse-trading and exchange allegiances for money,” Fawad Chaudhry said.

حکومت نے فیصلہ کیا ہے کہ آرٹیکل 63-A کی تشریح کیلئے سپریم کورٹ میں آرٹیکل 186 کے تحت ریفرینس فائل کیا جائیگا، سپریم کورٹ سے رائے مانگی جائیگی کہ جب ایک پارٹی کے ممبران واضع طور پر ہارس ٹریڈنگ میں ملوث ہوں اور پیسوں کے بدلے وفاداریاں تبدیل کریں تو ان کے ووٹ کی قانونی حیئثت کیا ہے — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) March 18, 2022

The Federal Minister also inquired about the nature of disqualification such members will face and added that the Supreme Court will be asked to hear this reference on a daily basis and decide.