Govt decides to change LG system in Punjab, KP, Islamabad

Islamabad

The Adviser to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan revealed on Thursday that the new government has decided to change the Local Government system in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

He maintained that the polling for the election of mayors will be held directly. Awan also indicated that the old system will be culminated before time.

“We will also convince the Balochistan and Sindh governments.

Matter pertaining to the formation of assembly in Islamabad is under consideration.”

Awan went on to say that legislation to bring back assets from foreign countries has also been initiated.

“Agreements will be mad with foreign countries for the return of assets,” he said.

