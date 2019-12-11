Govt decides to call in Rangers

Staff Reporter

Lahore

The federal government on Wednesday decided to deploy Rangers across various important locations in the city following the lawyers attack at the Punjab Institute of Cardiology earlier during the day.

The interior ministry said that 10 platoons and two companies of the paramilitary force have been deployed in the city. One platoon will be deployed at the Governor House while another will be stationed at the area surrounding Lahore GOR I and II.

The rest of the platoons, one each, will be deployed at the GPO Chowk Mall Road, Punjab Assembly, the Supreme Court Registry, Lahore High Court, Civil Secretariat, Aiwan-e-Adal, the IG office. One platoon will also be deployed at the PIC.