Govt decides to appoint PAC Chairman from opposition

Islamabad

The government has decided to make a fresh contact with opposition parties to break deadlock over the issue of nomination of chairmanship of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Monday.

According to the details, the government has given a task to National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaise to contact with the opposition parties and help resolve the standoff over PAC chairmanship.

Constitution of other parliamentary committees will also be discussed with the opposition parties, said the sources.

Meanwhile Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a crucial meeting on Monday to discuss the standoff with the opposition over the appointment of PAC chairman.

NA Speaker Asad Qaise, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, Leader of house in Senate Shibli Faraz and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan were present in the meeting.

Sources said that issues pertaining to appointment of APC chairman, ethnic committees, parliamentary secretaries and re-organization of PTI in KP came under discussion in the meeting.

It is pertinent to mention here that a PTI delegation had met with the leadership of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) last month to make consensus on the appointment of PAC chairman but the efforts had failed to bear fruit.—INP

