Govt decides to appoint Asim Ahmad as new FBR chairman

ISLAMABAD – The federal governments has decided to appoint Asim Ahmad as new chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), local media reported.

Ahmed is currently serving as Member of Information Technology (IT) in FBR. He will be replacing incumbent chairman Javed Ghani.

Asim Ahmad, who belongs to Inland Revenue Services (IRS), will be fifth chairman of the FBR appointed in the tenure of the PTI-led government.

Javed Ghani is set to reach superannuation on April 10. He was posted as a regular chairman of FBR on Dec 29, 2020 after having the additional charge of the slot for five months.

This is a developing story…