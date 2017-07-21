Govt decides to protect, support business interests of PIA

Amanullah Khan

Karachi

The government has decided to protect business interests of the national carrier PIA by restricting additional rights to any foreign airlines. In this respect the Advisor to Prime Minister on Aviation, Sardar Mehtab Ahmed Khan said that due friendly Open Sky policy the national airlines especially PIA has suffered a lot and therefore no foreign country or foreign airline would be granted any additional rights without proper justification.

This he said while addressing the participants of PIA’s Marketing Conference 2017. This 2 days conference was held in Karachi where all marketing station heads from domestic and international destinations presented their stations performance, activities and future plan of action.

Sardar Mehtab said that PIA can only succeed with the full support and joint efforts of all employees and they should take the full ownership of their organization. However, there is need to eradicate favoritism and promote merit in all spheres of airline, he said. PIA has to fill in the demand gap that exist in the market and has to have the capacity and right product mix. Sardar Mehtab said that PIA must expand its network to cater to the demand gap that exists in the market. I know the competition is very tough due to no equal playing field.

He congratulated PIA management and especially the CEO Mr. Nayyar Hayat and Acting Chief Commercial Officer Tahir Niaz for bringing improvements in the airline. He said that the airline is moving in the right direction and will soon achieve new heights. He concluded.

Earlier the CEO Nayyar Hayat in his address emphasized upon need to adopt a new business model for the airline. He said technological advancements should be incorporated at a faster pace to make it convenient for the passengers. He said the airline is on path of turn around and very soon we will be out of difficult phase being faced presently.

Mr. Tahir Niaz gave a detailed briefing on the performance of marketing department. Earlier the newly appointed Chief Operating Officer Mr. Zia Qadir Qureshi and Chief Commercial Officer Mr. Bilal Munir Shaikh also spoke on the occasion. Later the field managers gave their presentations.