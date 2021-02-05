Govt decides launching ‘Kamyab Jawan Junior’ programme

Staff Reporter

The Punjab government, in collaboration with the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF), has decided to launch Kamyab Jawan Junior programme in the province.

According to details, the Punjab government and UNICEF signed an a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for collaboration to launch a unique programme for the children from 10 to 19 years of age.

Under the programme, an adolescence equality index will be developed to to assess various vulnerabilities and challenges confronted by the children.

The index will help in assessing the situation on ground and play an important role in shaping future policies aimed at well-being of children.

Earlier on December 16, Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to extend the ‘Kamyab Jawan Program’ to the tribal districts.

Talking to the cabinet members of the provincial government, who called on him in Peshawar, PM Imran had directed them to regularly visit their constituencies to ensure speedy addressal of problems faced by the masses. “Serving the poor is the real success,” he had added.