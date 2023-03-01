Govt cuts petrol price by Rs5 per litre

In a relief for the masses, the federal government Tuesday announced decreasing the price of petrol by Rs5 per litre to Rs267 per litre for the next fortnight.

In a press conference, Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Ishaq Dar said that the price of diesel would be maintained at Rs280 per litre till the next review.

According to a statement issued by the Finance Division, the price of kerosene oil will be reduced Rs15 per litre.

Similarly, the price of Light Speed Diesel was reduced by Rs12 per litre.

The new prices will come into effect from March 1.